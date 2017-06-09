Critical crash closes Coldwater Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A crash on Fort Wayne’s north side left one person critically hurt and another seriously injured Friday.

Police and medics were called around 1:30 p.m. to the 9900 block of Coldwater Road, between Till and Dupont roads, on a report of a crash. Dispatchers said two vehicles collided there.

Fort Wayne Police spokesman Michael Joyner told NewsChannel 15 that a dark-colored Cadillac was headed southbound on Coldwater Road when it drifted left of center. A small SUV swerved to miss the sedan but it clipped its back-end. The Cadillac then hit another small SUV head on, Joyner said.

The passenger in the Cadillac was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to Joyner. The driver was also hurt, seriously.

The drivers of the two small SUVs were not hurt.

The Cadillac and a small SUV could be seen crashed head-on in the middle of the roadway. Both vehicles appeared to have heavy front-end damage. The other small SUV was crashed 25 yards away, with at least one tire missing.

Evidence markers were placed around the roadway.

Coldwater Road was closed in both directions between Till and Dupont roads. The roadway was expected to be closed until after 4:30 p.m.