Canterbury’s Foster, Carroll doubles team advance at state tennis finals

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – It was a good afternoon for girls tennis players from northeast Indiana at the state finals in Indianapolis as Canterbury sophomore Kyra Foster and the Carroll doubles team of Lauren VanWyngarden and Mia Toscos both won in the state quarterfinals.

Foster beat Teodora Simion of Avon 6-2, 6-0 in her quarterfinals match. Foster (29-1) advance to face Carmel’s Lauren Lemonds (31-0) tomorrow at 10 a.m. in the semis.

VanWyngarden and Toscos beat a doubles squad from Elkhart Memorial 6-2, 6-2. Carroll (28-2) now advances to play in the semifinals at 10 a.m. tomorrow.