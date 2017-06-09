Black bear struck by vehicle, killed in Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (AP) — Wildlife officials say a black bear was struck by a vehicle and killed in eastern Ohio.

The Review in East Liverpool reports (http://bit.ly/2rQgSNe ) the bear was struck early Monday morning while crossing a road in central Columbiana County. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says the male bear weighed 230 pounds (104 kilograms).

Officials say the animals cover large distances when they roam and are generally most active from dusk until dawn. They say there are about 70 individual bear sightings in Ohio annually, excluding multiple sightings of the same bear.

The black bear is listed as an endangered species in Ohio. Experts say black bears are usually fearful of people and won’t attack as long as they aren’t cornered.

