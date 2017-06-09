Bank robbery suspect arrested half-block away

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) A man was arrested moments after an attempted bank robbery when police said he walked right by an officer a half-block from the branch.

Just after 9 a.m. Friday, Warsaw Police said a man walked into the main branch of Lake City Bank at 202 E. Center Street and yelled, “Give me all your (expletive) money.” Police said the man had a red bandana covering his hand which bank employees feared was covering a weapon.

The man then paced in the lobby for about 15 seconds before he walked out of the bank without any cash and without showing a weapon, police said.

After leaving the bank, police said the man, dressed in green sweat pants and no shirt, walked in front of a Warsaw Police officer who was in an unmarked car at the drive-up ATM on the east side of the bank. A bank employee told the officer about the attempted robbery, and he took the suspect into custody – less than a half-block away.

Police never found a weapon.

Raymond Halsey, 27, of Syracuse was booked into the Kosciusko County Jail on preliminary charges of attempted bank robbery, failure to identify, and disorderly conduct. Police said the investigation was ongoing.