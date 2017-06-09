Anti-Sharia rallies this weekend worry Muslim leaders

By Published:
Protesters against President Trump's temporary travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations stand in front of the Bradley Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

 

 

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A mosque in Eugene, Oregon, is tightening security after a man showed up and threatened to kill worshippers.

The incident happened days before a deadly attack on a Portland commuter train by a man police say was shouting anti-Islamic slurs. The events are part of a growing tide of incidents against Muslims in America.

Now, Muslim leaders are concerned about anti-Sharia law rallies planned for Seattle and two-dozen other U.S. cities this weekend, saying they are anti-Muslim.

The marches, apparently the first simultaneous anti-Sharia rallies in the U.S., come amid an uptick in anti-Muslim incidents, including arson attacks and vandalism at mosques, harassment of women wearing Muslim head-covering and bullying of Muslim school children.

ANDREW SELSKY, Associated Press

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts