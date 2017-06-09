14-year-old arrested after Indiana boy, 5, shot with pellet

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Police in central Indiana say a 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a 5-year-old boy was shot in the back of the head with an air rifle, leaving a pellet lodged in his brain.

The Herald Bulletin reports (http://bit.ly/2r92ORM ) police in Anderson arrested the teen Thursday. Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings says police recommended felony charges including criminal recklessness and aggravated battery.

Authorities say Bentley Chesnut was shot June 2 in Anderson while riding with family in a golf cart and was released from a hospital Monday.

The 14-year-old boy told police during a meeting where his parents were present Monday that he shot the child. The Anderson Police Department a rifle-style air gun that can be pumped and fired multiple times in quick succession was used in the shooting.

