TinCaps explode for six runs in fourth to crush Captains

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The TinCaps used a six-run explosion to surge past the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians) in a 7-3 win Thursday night at Parkview Field in front of a sellout crowd of 7,429. Fort Wayne, which took the series, has won two in a row.

Gavin Collins’ second-inning home run put Lake County (20-38) in front, but Fort Wayne (21-39) broke the game open in the bottom of the fourth.

Center fielder Buddy Reed ripped a one-out double and scored on an RBI single from right fielder Jorge Oña, who advanced to third on a double from first baseman G.K. Young. After a groundout by third baseman Hudson Potts and a Reinaldo Ilarraza walk, Oña scored when designated hitter Marcus Greene Jr. was hit by a pitch.

Left fielder Rod Boykin then ripped a two-run double to left-center field, and catcher A.J. Kennedy followed with a two-RBI single to give the TinCaps a 6-1 advantage.

Though Lake County managed two runs in the sixth inning, Fort Wayne starter Hansel Rodriguez picked up the victory after striking out eight Captains in five-plus frames.

TinCaps reliever Jim McDade (S) shut down Lake County in his four stanzas of scoreless relief, recording five strikeouts while not allowing a hit.

Kennedy added a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth for the 7-3 margin.

Lake County starter Micah Miniard (L) surrendered the six runs over five innings.

