The Latest: Redemption for Urban, who takes home 4 CMTs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — After walking away empty-handed at the Grammy Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this year, Keith Urban found redemption at the CMT Music Awards.

The country star picked up four awards on Wednesday night in Nashville, including video of the year, male video, collaborative video and social superstar of the year.

Urban also performed, singing his disco-flavored hit “The Fighter” with Carrie Underwood.

She continued to dominate the CMT Awards, where she has won 17 times.

Wednesday night she won female video of the year and collaborative video.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.