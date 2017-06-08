Police: Woman fatally shoots man who broke into apartment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say a woman fatally shot a man who broke into her apartment while she and her children were at home.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon on the city’s east side. Several children under the age of 7 were at the apartment. The Marion County coroner’s office identified the dead man as 19-year-old Michael Hawkins. The woman and children weren’t injured.

The shooting marks the second time in as many days an Indianapolis resident has killed a home intruder. On Tuesday, police say a homeowner fatally shot an 18-year-old man who broke into his home in the middle of the night while he, his wife and their 3-year-old child were asleep.

