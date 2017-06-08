Police search for woman in theft

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole a man’s wallet from his vehicle and used a credit card at various stores.

On May 5, an officer working security at a local bank was approached by a teller, who said a customer reported his wallet had been stolen and his credit card had been used, according to a Fort Wayne Police report. The officer met with the victim, who said his wallet went missing while he was at the Jorgenson YMCA on Aboite Center Road around 11:30 a.m. that day.

The man said his bank’s fraud department called to report several charges made on his card from Walmart, the report said. Charges were also made for gas and at a Target store, the report said.

The officer went to Walmart, where an employee pulled up the store’s surveillance footage, which showed a woman buying a big-screen TV and other items. The women loaded the purchases into her gold or silver Chrysler or Dodge minivan with damage on the lower passenger side front bumper, the report said.

An image from the surveillance footage was released Thursday.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867).