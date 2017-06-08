Police: Puppy survives semi crash

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WANE) A puppy in the cab of a semi that rolled over in northwest Indiana early Thursday was not hurt, however the driver and co-driver did suffer injuries according to Indiana State Police.

The semi driver told investigators he was driving north on I-65 near Lowell when he decided to get off the interstate because he was tired. However police believe the driver was going too fast on the ramp, and his rig rolled after the 10 coils of wire he was hauling shifted.

The driver was pinned inside the truck, as was his wife and co-driver, who had been sleeping in the cab. He was able to break out the windshield to get himself and their puppy to safety. His wife was able to climb out the sunroof. The driver and his wife were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

He was cited for driving too fast.