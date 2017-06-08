Kiermaier leaves game with jammed right hip

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WANE) – The Tampa Bay Rays beat the White Sox 7-5 on Thursday night but may have lost their Gold Glove center fielder in the process.

Bishop Luers graduate and Fort Wayne native Kevin Kiermaier jammed his right hip while sliding into first base in the fifth inning. He had to leave the game.

After the contest Kiermaier told reporters he was sore, but would know more after further testing tomorrow.

Kiermaier said he slid into first to avoid colliding with White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu.

The two-time Gold Glove winner is hitting .258 this season with 7 home runs, 20 RBI, and a team-best 10 stolen bases.