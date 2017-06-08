INDOT takes step toward possibly more tolling on highways

MUNSTER, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has formally asked vendors for information regarding possible tolling on Interstates 65, 70 and 94, as required by the General Assembly.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the agency on Friday issued a request for information asking potential contractors for advice on planning a tolling program that can be expanded.

A request for information is a formal information-gathering process that generally, but not necessarily, leads to a request for proposals to do necessary planning work.

A law passed this year by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb required INDOT to investigate tolling with the intention of creating $5 billion in funding for the state’s roads and bridges. Higher gas taxes and vehicle registration fees also are part of the funding plan.

