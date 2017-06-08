Indiana University sets tuition increase after 2-year freeze

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Tuition will be going up 1.4 percent for most students at Indiana University’s campuses in Bloomington and Indianapolis after being frozen for the past two years.

IU trustees voted Wednesday to approve a two-year increase for undergraduate Indiana resident tuition and mandatory fees. A slightly higher increase of 1.9 percent was approved for regional campuses in Gary, Kokomo, New Albany, Richmond and South Bend.

The (Bloomington) Herald-Times reports Indiana residents at the Bloomington and Indianapolis campuses will pay about $10,530 for the coming school year and $10,680 for 2018-19. Total student bill varies based on their specific program.

The IU increase come as Purdue University is extending its tuition freeze for a sixth year and cut fees reducing the standard bill for West Lafayette students to just under $10,000.

