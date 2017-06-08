Indiana State Fair adds Skyride attraction

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Visitors to the 2017 edition of the Indiana State Fair will be able to get an aerial view of the fairgrounds aboard the Subaru Skyride. Fair organizers announced the addition of the Skyride Thursday. It will be operated by the company that runs the fair’s midway.

The Skyride is similar to a ski chairlift and rises approximately 35 feet above the ground over a span of 1,400 feet. The 90-chair aerial lift will travel east and west in a continuous loop between the Swine Barn and the Midway. Riders can enter and exit the ride on either end for a seven-minute journey above the fairgrounds. Cost of a one-way ride is $5 per rider.

The ride will only be operational during the 17-day Indiana State Fair each year. The chairs will carry two adults comfortably, or two adults and a small child. Riders must be 32 inches to ride with an accompanying adult or 48 inches tall to ride alone.