Fort Wayne named ‘Ability City’

The following is a release from the city of Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. – Mayor Tom Henry today announced Fort Wayne has been named an “Ability City” by Ability Indiana.

The designation recognizes Fort Wayne’s long-standing commitment to supporting the employment of individuals with disabilities at employment centers across the greater Fort Wayne area.

Mayor Henry was joined at today’s announcement by officials from Ability Indiana, elected officials, community leaders and several local organizations to demonstrate a collective commitment to ensuring individuals with disabilities have opportunities for employment and success.

“Being an Ability City speaks volumes about our commitment to being a caring, giving and welcoming community,” said Mayor Henry. “Fort Wayne is a leader in job and business growth. It’s because companies and organizations in our City have stepped up to include and embrace individuals with disabilities to be part of our local employment base.”

Fort Wayne is the third city in Indiana to be recognized as an Ability City.

Ability Indiana, Inc. is a 501 (c) authorized by state statute (IC 5-22-13) to give state and local government entities the mechanism to contract with employment centers without going through the public bidding process. More information about Ability Indiana and its members’ products and services can be found at http://www.abilityin.org.

INARF members provide services to individuals with disabilities, including employment support and services. More information about INARF and its members can be found at http://www.inarf.org.