Dwenger, Homestead, Carroll advance to state finals

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – The team leaderboard at Stonehenge Golf Club at Thursday’s regional meet had a lot of Fort Wayne flavor at the top as Bishop Dwenger, Homestead, and Carroll finished 1-2-3 and advances to the state finals.

The two-round state meet is set for next Tuesday and Wednesday at Prairie View Golf Course in Carmel.

Dwenger shot a meet-low 298 to win the regional title, as Luke Miller and Logan Ryan both carded a 71 to tie for lowest score at the tournament.

Homestead was second as a team at 304 while Carroll came in third at 312.

Warsaw was fourth with a 315 as Canterbury rounded out the top five at 318.

Three local individuals advanced to state: Canterbury’s Michael Brothers (73), Warsaw’s Sam Yeager (73), and Harley Kruschwitz (73) of Manchester.