Concordia grad Symone Black advances to NCAA Championship final

EUGENE, Oregon (WANE) – Purdue’s Symone Black will have a chance to win an NCAA championship this Saturday in Eugene, Oregon, as the Concordia High School grad punched her ticked the to 400 meter hurdle finals on Thursday night.

In the semifinals on Thursday Black finished second in her heat, earning her an automatic berth in the finals. She ran a time of 57.15.

The 400 meter hurdle finals are set for 7:57 p.m. on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Black’s fellow Purdue teammate and Wayne High School grad Brionna Thomas did not qualify for the 400 meter dash finals, finishing sixth in her heat on Thursday.