“Carpool Conversations” with TinCaps lefty Will Headean

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You’ve seen “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden on The Late, Late Show here on CBS. This summer, WANE-TV is putting a TinCaps twist on the segment.

“Carpool Conversations” will air every Thursday night during the 6 p.m. newscast during the months of June and July, as WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini will pick up a different TinCaps player each week and drive him to the ballpark on game day.

The guinea pig? TinCaps left-handed pitcher Will Headean was the first ever “Carpool Conversations” guest. Born in West Lafayette, this native Hoosier once had Drew Brees throw passes at his birthday party, has a sweet tooth for Sour Patch Kids, and can sing a little country music.

Check out the video to learn more about Will!