FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Canterbury’s Kyra Foster is just a sophomore, but the tennis standout has plenty of pressure-packed experience as she heads to the state finals this week.

Last year as a freshman Foster advanced to the state semifinals, meaning she was among the final four at the state tournament.

This time around Foster is looking to improve on that showing. Foster (21-1, 6-0) will face Avon’s Teodora Simion (7-7, 5-0) in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. tomorrow at Park Tudor.