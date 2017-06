Related Coverage Body pulled from Maumee River

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An autopsy conducted by the Allen County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of a body found in the Maumee River Wednesday as that of James W. Hardy, 31, of Fort Wayne.

Hardy was a former multi-sport standout at Elmhurst High School who went on to play football at Indiana University and was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2008 after entering the draft prior to graduation. He also was played for the Baltimore Ravens before being released in 2011.