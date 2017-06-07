TinCaps double their way to 4-2 win over Captains

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A strong pitching performance and consistent offense propelled the TinCaps to overcome an early deficit to defeat the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians), 4-2, at Parkview Field.

Starting pitcher Mason Thompson fanned six in his five innings of work for the TinCaps while surrendering only two hits and an earned run.

Designated hitter G.K. Young led the offense with three hits (two doubles) and two RBIs.

Fort Wayne (20-39) trailed by a run in the first inning until Young doubled to right field off Luis Jimenez (L) to score left fielder Jorge Oña to even the score.

First baseman Brad Zunica doubled to right field in the second inning to plate third baseman Eguy Rosario to break the tie. Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. added to the Fort Wayne lead with a double to left field to bring home Zunica. The TinCaps led 3-1 after two innings.

The TinCaps plated a fourth run in the fifth inning as Young delivered a second RBI-double that scored Oña. Fort Wayne took a commanding 4-1 lead into the sixth inning.

Lake County (20-37) got on the board in the first inning Wednesday when designated hitter Conner Capel tripled to center field to plate shortstop Miguel Eladio.

The Captains did not go down without a fight, however, as Emmanuel Tapia belted his 10th home run on the season to deep right field.

Next Game

Thursday, June 8 vs. Lake County Captains (7:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps probable Starter: RHP Ronald Bolaños (1-1, 5.79 ERA)

– Captains Probable Starter: RHP Micah Miniard (1-5, 4.85 ERA)

Watch: Comcast Network 81

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn