TinCaps Allen, Ona, Tatis named Midwest League All-Stars

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – TinCaps left-handed pitcher Logan Allen, outfielder Jorge Oña, and shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. have been selected as 2017 Midwest League All-Stars, the league announced Wednesday.

The 53rd Midwest League All-Star Classic will be hosted by the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday, June 20 at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan.

Oña is the lone reserve outfielder, while Tatis Jr. is one of the reserve infielders.

“I’m really proud of the hard work these guys have put it, and am glad to see them rewarded,” said TinCaps manager Anthony Contreras.

Allen, the 17th-ranked Prospect in the Padres organization by MLB.com, leads the TinCaps and is sixth in the Midwest League with a 1.75 ERA. The left-hander also leads the team and ranks third in the league in strikeouts with 64. The 20-year old was originally drafted by Boston in the 8th round of the 2015 draft before San Diego acquired Allen in a trade that sent five-time All-Star Craig Kimbrel to the Red Sox.

Oña, who was signed by the Padres as an international free agent in 2016 out of Havana, Cuba, leads the TinCaps in batting average (.303) and on-base percentage (.364). The 20-year old also ranks third on the team in slugging percentage (.413). Despite missing more than two weeks with an injury, Oña is second on the team in hits (47), third in RBIs (19), and tied with Tatis Jr. for the team lead in multi-hit games (15). This is Oña’s first season in Minor League Baseball and MLB.com ranks him as the Padres’ 7th-best prospect.

Tatis Jr., who was acquired by the Padres as part of a trade that sent All-Star James Shields to the White Sox, is at the top of the team leaderboard in hits (56), doubles (11), RBIs (27), and total bases (89). The 6th-ranked prospect in the Padres’ organization, according to MLB.com, Tatis Jr. is tied for the team lead and is second in the league with 55 games played this season. The 18-year old is the second-youngest Midwest League player to be named an All-Star this season, just two months older than Lansing infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Both players are sons of former major leaguers.