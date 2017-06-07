The Latest: Family says Australian nanny killed in London

LONDON (AP) — Relatives of Australian Sara Zelenak have confirmed she was killed in the London attacks over the weekend.

The 21-year-old worked as a nanny in London and had previously been described as missing after the attacks Saturday night.

Her aunt, Tara, says Zelenak’s mother Julie Wallace broke down when she learned of her daughter’s death while traveling to Britain.

Tara posted on Facebook: “Even though there was limbo for days, there was still a bit of hope.”

Seven people were killed and dozens wounded in the attacks by three assailants near London Bridge. Another Australian who died, nurse Kirsty Boden, was said to have been trying to help other victims when she was killed.

