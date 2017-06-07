South Bend to propose offering panhandlers work

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Officials in South Bend say they’re planning a proposal to offer panhandlers day work.

The South Bend Tribune reports that a group of South Bend Common Council members plans to propose the resolution Monday. They’ll ask the city administration to set aside $25,000 for the effort in the 2018 budget request.

The plan would pay panhandlers $10.10 an hour, the minimum wage for city employees. The resolution doesn’t specify the type of work but references other programs in Portland, Maine, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, that include jobs such as cleaning public parks and spaces.

The South Bend mayor’s office has reached out to Albuquerque officials to learn more about their program.

The city also addressed panhandling in 2001 with an ordinance that bans aggressive panhandling involving violent or profane language.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.