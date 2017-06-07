Prairie Farms donates 500 gallons of milk to food bank

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The milk refridgerator at Community Harvest Food Bank is stocked.

Prairie Farms donated 500 gallons of 1-percent milk to the local food bank on Wednesday. The mass donation was made at Community Harvest Food Bank at 999 E. Tillman Road.

The milk will be distributed to local families in need. Community Harvest Food Bank feeds 21,000 people a week.

The donation was made to kick off National Dairy Month, which was created as a way to promote drinking milk and celebrate the contributions the dairy industry has made.