Police find meth, weed in raid, arrest 2

ROCKFORD, Ohio (WANE) Police in Mercer County, Ohio, arrested two people during a raid that reportedly turned up meth and marijuana.

Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Mercer County Sheriffs deputies and officers with the Celina and Rockford police departments served a search warrant at a Rockford home after receiving a tip about possible drug activity there. Inside, police found three people hiding – two who had outstanding warrants.

James Charles Phillip Higgins II, 24, of Howell, Michigan, was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant for Failure to Appear on an original charge of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Stephanie Clare Boeckman, 34, of St. Marys, Ohio, had an active Felony Warrant out of Mercer County for Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

The third person was questioned and released.

During the search, police reportedly found suspected methamphetamine, small amount of marijuana, syringes and other drug paraphernalia.

The case will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutors Office for review, the sheriffs department said.