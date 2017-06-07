Police, DNR respond to report of possible body in Maumee River

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Search-and-rescue crews have descended on the Maumee River in eastern Fort Wayne after a passer-by spotted what appeared to be a body in the water.

Police and fire rescue crews were called just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Maumee River below the South Anthony Boulevard bridge on a report of a possible body in the water there. Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 that a caller reported seeing something in the river that may have been a body.

The area is just south of the dam.

Boats and divers responded to the area to search the water. Department of Natural Resources officials were also called to the scene.

It’s not clear yet what the caller spotted. This story will be updated.