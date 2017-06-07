Pet food maker gives Fort Wayne shelter $10K

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Representatives from pet food maker Hill’s Pet Nutrition on Wednesday presented a check for $10,000 to Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control’s education department.

Animal Care and Control received $10,000 from Hill’s Pet Nutrition on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

The funds will go toward community outreach to promote responsible pet ownership including reducing pet overpopulation by promoting spay and neuter efforts.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control was one of five organizations across the country to be recognized with a “Shelter Heroes” designation. Through the efforts of Dot Brandenberger, a volunteer at Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control, a video was submitted to Hill’s Pet Nutrition outlining the work taking place at the Fort Wayne office.

“This is a tremendous honor for Animal Care & Control and the animals within our care,” said Amy-Jo Sites, director, Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control. “Volunteers like Dot make a lasting and meaningful difference for animals and my staff.”

