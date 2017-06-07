Pet food maker gives Fort Wayne shelter $10K

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Representatives from pet food maker Hill’s Pet Nutrition on Wednesday presented a check for $10,000 to Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control’s education department.

The funds will go toward community outreach to promote responsible pet ownership including reducing pet overpopulation by promoting spay and neuter efforts.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control was one of five organizations across the country to be recognized with a “Shelter Heroes” designation. Through the efforts of Dot Brandenberger, a volunteer at Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control, a video was submitted to Hill’s Pet Nutrition outlining the work taking place at the Fort Wayne office.

“This is a tremendous honor for Animal Care & Control and the animals within our care,” said Amy-Jo Sites, director, Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control. “Volunteers like Dot make a lasting and meaningful difference for animals and my staff.”