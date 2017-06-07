Norwell grad Josh VanMeter named Southern League All-Star

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WANE) – Norwell High School graduate Josh VanMeter is making a habit of being an All-Star.

One year after making the California League (High-A) All-Star game while playing for the Lake Elsinore Storm, VanMeter was named to the Southern League (Double A) All-Star South Division team today.

Playing third base and hitting primarily third in the Blue Wahoos batting order, VanMeter is hitting .240 with 1 home run and 23 RBI. He also has 4 stolen bases and 12 doubles. He is second on the team in doubles and RBI.

VanMeter was traded to the Reds organization in the offseason from the Padres.

Players were selected by a vote of league field managers, radio broadcasters, general managers and print media. The Southern League All-Star game and festivities takes place on June 19 and June 20 in Pensacola at Blue Wahoos Stadium.