Luers grad Noah Wezensky heading to Hanover

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Bishop Luers quarterback Noah Wezensky is heading to Hanover College after playing his freshman season at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

As a true freshman last fall for the RedHawks Wezensky played in two games, starting one. He completed 28-of-53 passes (52.8%) for the season, throwing for 307 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Wezensky tells WANE-TV he wanted to focus more on academics.

As a senior Wezensky was on pace to break the SAC record for career passing yards but saw his season cut short with a torn ACL suffered in week six at Carroll. He finished with 5,149 yards and 46 passing touchdowns at Luers.