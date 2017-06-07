Iran TV: ‘Terrorists’ attack Khomeini shrine

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV news website says four “terrorists,” including a suicide bomber, have attacked the shrine of the late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in the capital, Tehran, killing a security guard and wounding four people.

State TV said one of the attackers was killed by security guards and that a woman was arrested following Wednesday’s attack.

Iranian media earlier reported a shooting inside the parliament building that wounded a security guard, without providing further details. It was not immediately clear if the attacks were related.

