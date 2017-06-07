Germanfest 2017 Bier Tent opens

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Germanfest got into high gear Wednesday morning with the ceremonial tapping of the first keg inside the Lincoln Financial Pavilion at Headwaters Park. The 36th annual celebration of German heritage runs through June 11.

Bier Tent hours are 11 a.m. to midnight Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday and Saturday the Bier Tent will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Admission:

Before 2 p.m. free

2:00-5:00PM – $2.00;

After 5:00 P.M. – $5.00

Children Under 14 Admitted Free with Parent or Guardian

All Military personnel with I.D. admitted Free of charge.

Minors must be accompanied by parent. No one under 21 permitted after 9:30 p.m.

Please remember that pets are not permitted inside the Festival Plaza. All animals (except service animals assisting disabled guests) are prohibited by City Ordinance.

Germanfest 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Pretzels are just one of many edibles available at Germanfest A Germanfest worker holds a plate with bratwurst and German potato salad. Germanfest Bier Tent on June 7, 2017. A look at the food area of the Bier Tent at Germanfest Beer at the Bier Tent. Feel free to wear traditional German attire like this couple. Giant Bier Steins sit outside the Bier Tent at Germanfest