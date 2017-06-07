Bikers gear up for 5th annual Shepherd’s House Ride

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The mission of Shepherd’s House is to rebuild the lives of those who society views as hopeless into sober and productive assets to the community. Their vision is to return Veterans self-sufficient, employed, and empowered with a sober vision of hope for the future.

The Shepherd’s Ride goes to benefit those efforts. The 5th annual Shepherd’s Ride is Sunday June 11th at Texas Roadhouse (710 Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne.) Registration is at 1 p.m and the ride is at 3 p.m. The cost is $15 per bike and $5 per passenger. 100% of all food purchases will be donated to the Shepherd’s House.

Gunslinger will perform live. There will also be a handful of prices ranging from $20 to $500.

After the ride there will be biker games and more. You can join to help the cause here.

The Freedom Riders of Indiana CH.1 are a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that offers help to American Veterans and their families.