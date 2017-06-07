Ball State approves smallest tuition hike in 40 years

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — The Ball State University Board of Trustees has approved a 1.25 percent tuition increase for in-state undergraduates, the school’s smallest in more than 40 years.

The trustees approved the increase Wednesday. The board also approved a 2 percent increase in the salary funding pool for faculty and professional employees. An additional $180,000 will be allocated specifically for faculty promotions.

Ball State’s tuition increase compares with a $10 reduction in tuitions and fee approved by the Purdue University trustees last week. The deduction comes from a fitness and wellness fee.

