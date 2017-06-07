3 die in Indiana when SUV collides head-on with dump truck

Associated Press Published:

HEBRON, Ind. (AP) — Police say three people, including a child, were killed when a sport-utility vehicle collided head-on with a dump truck in northwestern Indiana.

Porter County police say Tuesday’s crash along Indiana 8 killed the SUV’s driver, 45-year-old Amber Fitzgerald and two passengers, 7-year-old Hannah Cullen and 68-year-old Bonnie Sowles.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports (http://bit.ly/2rUhx2c ) that a 15-year-old girl also riding in the SUV was airlifted to a suburban Chicago hospital with injuries.

All four victims were North Judson residents.

Police say traffic was at a standstill along Indiana 8’s eastbound lane as a vehicle was preparing to turn left on the two-lane highway. Investigators believe the SUV’s driver swerved to avoid rear-ending the halted vehicles and collided head-on with the westbound truck.

Police say the truck driver wasn’t injured.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts