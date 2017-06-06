USAF Band of Mid-America Shades of Blue Jazz Ensemble to play Foellinger Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America Shades of Blue Jazz Ensemble will perform at Foellinger Theatre at 7:30 pm, Friday, August 11. This is a free concert

According to The Shades of Blue Jazz Ensemble website, the group is comprised of 18 professional enlisted musicians whose repertoire ranges from traditional big band jazz, to bebop and swing, to modern jazz. At one of their concerts, you are just as likely to hear the music of contemporary composers as you would the classic sounds of Count Basie or Glenn Miller. Several of the band’s members are also gifted composers and arrangers, and their compositions are often featured in concert.