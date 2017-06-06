U2 adds Indy to The Joshua Tree Tour 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Live Nation has confirmed that new stadium shows have been added to the U2 The Joshua Tree Tour 2017. The newly announced dates include concerts in Indianapolis, Detroit, Buffalo, Minneapolis, Kansas City, St. Louis and San Diego. Tickets for the North American performances go on sale Monday, June 12.

The Joshua Tree was released by U2 30 years ago and cemented the band from Ireland as one of rock’s premier acts.

According to Live Nation, ticket prices start at $35.00 with general admission floor tickets at $70.00. There will be an exclusive priority presale for U2 Subscribers at U2.com starting Thursday, June 8 (10am) through Saturday, June 10 (5pm) local times for U2.com subscribers who may have missed out on the previous presale opportunity along with new subscribers. There will be a 4 ticket limit for subscriber purchases and a 6 ticket limit commencing with public sales. In North America, all floor tickets will be paperless unless otherwise noted. Special guest for the North America concert dates to be announced.

An anniversary edition of the The Joshua Tree was just released by Interscope Records on June 2. Alongside the 11-track album, the super deluxe collector’s edition includes a live recording of The Joshua Tree Tour 1987 Madison Square Garden concert; rarities and B-sides from the album’s original recording sessions; as well as 2017 remixes from Daniel Lanois, St Francis Hotel, Jacknife Lee, Steve Lillywhite and Flood; plus an 84-page hardback book of unseen personal photography shot by The Edge during the original Mojave Desert photo session in 1986. The Joshua Tree was produced by Brian Eno and Daniel Lanois. Full details of all formats are available at http://www.u2.com/news/title/the-joshua-tree-at-30.

Details for added shows in the United States:

Detroit, September 3, Ford Field

Buffalo, September 5, New Era Field

Minneapolis, September 8, US Bank Stadium

Indianapolis, September 10, Lucas Oil Stadium

Kansas City, September 12, Arrowhead Stadium

St. Louis, September 16, The Dome at America’s Center

San Diego, September 16, Qualcomm Stadium