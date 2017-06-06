TinCaps open 7-game homestand with 2-1 loss in 13 innings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – For the second time this season, the TinCaps played a 13-inning game, but Fort Wayne lost to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians), 2-1, on Tuesday night at Parkview Field.

Lake County (20-36) scored the decisive run in the top of the 13th inning. With no outs and Juan Soto at second base, Todd Isaacs doubled to the right-field wall to score Soto and give the Captains their first lead of the game, 2-1.

Fort Wayne (19-39) was retired in order in the bottom of the 13th inning by Ryder Ryan (S) who picked up his third save this season.

The TinCaps scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the third inning. First baseman Brad Zunica and catcher Marcus Greene Jr. both singled to put runners on first and second base. Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. then grounded into a double play where Greene Jr. was out and second base and Tatis Jr. was out at first, but Zunica moved to third base. With right fielder Jack Suwinski batting, a wild pitched allowed Zunica to score and give Fort Wayne a 1-0 lead.

The Captains tied the game in the top of the sixth inning. With runners on first and third and no outs, Jorma Rodriguez laid a sacrifice bunt down the first-base line, allowing Todd Isaacs to score and tie the game, 1-1.

Fort Wayne starting pitcher Adrian De Horta allowed just two hits and a run in six innings on the mound. Reliever Diomar Lopez (L) pitched two perfect innings in extras but allowed three hits and a run in his third relief inning.

Lake County left-hander Tanner Tully was effective in his start with six strikeouts and one run allowed in seven innings pitched. Reliever Ben Krauth allowed just one hit in two scoreless innings.

The TinCaps missed out on some opportunities, going 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and leaving three runners on base. The Captains turned five double plays.

