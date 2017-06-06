Surveillance cam catches man swiping dog

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A surveillance camera reportedly captured a man swiping a woman’s dog along a south Fort Wayne street early this month.

Brittany Dawn said her 9-month-old English bulldog and Pit bull mix, Rebel, was stolen around 11 a.m. June 1. According to a Fort Wayne Police report, Dawn said Rebel was outside of her Buell Drive home when he chased after a rabbit and never returned.

A surveillance camera on a neighboring home captured images of a man in a black Jeep Patriot with tinted windows and aftermarket rims picking up Rebel in the 500 block of West Lexington Avenue, before driving off. The theft happened around 15 minutes after Rebel ran off.

Dawn said a Craigslist ad was placed that featured Rebel for sale, but it has since been removed.

Dawn said Rebel requires daily medication for seizures. The dog is microchipped, she said.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Rebel or the suspects should contact Fort Wayne Police.