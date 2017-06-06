Police: Two inmates dead after ingesting illegal substance

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police are investigating the deaths of two inmates at the Fayette County Jail in east central Indiana.

The initial investigation has determined all three ingested an illegal substance that had possibly been smuggled into the jail according to a news release issued Tuesday morning by Indiana State Police.

It’s believed the three ingested the substance after one of them was booked and placed into a holding cell with the two others late Monday evening. At around midnight jail staffers found the three men unresponsive in their cell. The staffers called for EMS and began CPR. All three were taken to a local hospital where two were pronounced dead. The third inmate is expected to live.

The exact cause of the deaths won’t be known until toxicology tests are completed. The names of the inmates will be released once next of kin has been notified.