Muncie man gets 80 years in suicide-by-cop shootings

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A judge in Muncie has sentenced a 29-year-old man to the maximum 80-year term in prison for firing shots at two law enforcement officers.

Judge Marianne Vorhees on Monday sentenced Gregory Bruce Grider Jr. of Muncie after a Delaware County jury convicted him of two counts of attempted murder last month. The (Muncie) Star Press reports that witnesses said Grider fired shots at two Delaware County sheriff’s deputies on May 27, 2016, in a Liberty Township mobile home.

During Monday’s hearing Grider apologized to the officers and maintained as he did at his trial that he was trying to commit suicide by having one of the officers shoot him. He said Monday in court that he “just wanted them to take me out of this world.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.