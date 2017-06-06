Karen Pence installs beehive at vice president’s residence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, Karen, has installed a beehive on the grounds of their government residence in Washington.

Mrs. Pence says honey bees play an important role in agricultural production in the United States.

She says one out of every three bites of food consumed in the U.S. are made possible with the help of pollinators such as bees, butterflies, birds and bats. But managed bee colonies are in decline, posing a challenge to agricultural production.

The Pence’s beehive has 15,000 to 20,000 honey bees, including the queen bee.

Mrs. Pence says honey the bees produce will be given away as gifts.

Former first lady Michelle Obama included a beehive with the garden she started on the White House South Lawn in 2009.

