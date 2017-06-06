Indiana’s nation-leading steel production up 5 percent

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Steel production in Indiana rose by 5 percent last year as the state continued to lead the nation in steel making.

The American Iron and Steel Institute says Indiana was the top steel-producing state for the 42nd straight year during 2016. The group says Indiana accounted for 27 percent of the U.S.-made steel last year.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports (http://bit.ly/2qKcXiR ) the state has more than 20,000 steelworkers, with most of the production coming from the large mills that ring the south shore of Lake Michigan. Those facilities include U.S. Steel’s Gary Works and ArcelorMittal’s mills in East Chicago and Burns Harbor.

Raw steel production in Indiana rose by 1.2 million tons last year to 24.4 million tons.

