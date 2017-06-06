Indianapolis homeowner fatally shoots intruder inside home

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say a homeowner fatally shot an intruder who broke into his home in the middle of the night.

Major Richard Riddle says the man, his wife and their 3-year-old child were asleep when someone entered their home about 2 a.m. Tuesday through a window.

Riddle says the homeowner heard a noise, got his gun and fired multiple shots when he saw a man in his living room, striking the intruder, who died at the scene.

Riddle tells WXIN-TV people have a right to protect themselves and their family inside their homes “as long as that force is reasonable.” He says the intruder was apparently not armed.

Police were investigating another burglary in the area at the time of Tuesday’s shooting, but it’s unclear if the incidents were related.

