Indiana Tech’s Bandor, McClain named NAIA All-Americans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Indiana Tech baseball players Matt Bandor and Glen McClain were named NAIA All-Americans as the NAIA-Baseball Coaches Association All-America Committee released the official list of honorees Tuesday.

The duo were both named to the Second-Team by the Coaches Association and it is the first time in their respective careers they have garnered All-American honors.

McClain ranked fourth in the nation with 102 hits, setting the single season school record, while his .457 batting average ranked sixth in the NAIA. The Fremont High School product tallied 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 71 RBI’s en route to First-Team All-Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) honors. The sophomore was stellar defender at first base for the Warriors as he sported a .991 fielding percentage while starting all 58 games for Tech.

Bandor ranked seventh in the nation in batting average (.453) and 12th in slugging percentage (.785) while smashing 18 doubles and 13 homers, and driving in 52 runs. The Fort Wayne, Indiana native played in 50 games, starting 48 of them at third base, after missing all of the 2016 season due to injury. The Northrop High School product was also a First-Team All-Conference selection for the Orange and Black as a redshirt junior.

The pair become the sixth and seventh players to garner Second-Team All-American honors by a Tech baseball player while they are the 36th and 37th members to be named All-American in program history. It is the fourth year in a row a member of the Warriors has been named to an All-American team.

The first and second teams are also recognized as ABCA/Rawlings All-Americans by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods. The ABCA began recognizing All-Americans in 1949 and named the first ABCA NAIA All-America team in 1969.