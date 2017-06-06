Fort Wayne to partner with Under Armour as official outfitter of Mastodons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mastodons and Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA) have announced a new partnership agreement. The Baltimore-based global leader in performance footwear, apparel and equipment will become the official outfitter of the Fort Wayne Mastodons beginning July 1, 2017.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Under Armour will provide on-field and training gear for 14 varsity sports. Additionally, Under Armour will outfit members of the athletic department including coaches and staff.

“I’m excited to announce that the Mastodons will now wear Under Armour,” Fort Wayne athletic director Kelley Hartley Hutton said. “The agreement will unify our programs under one brand. We are pleased to partner with one of the most recognizable performance brands in the world.”

The new official outfitter agreement includes marketing entitlement that will complement Under Armour’ s brand marketing campaigns through print and venue presence at the University.

Fort Wayne is coming off a 2016-17 academic year which saw the Mastodons make history with a men’s basketball victory over No. 3 Indiana. Across the department, 14 Mastodons took home Player of the Week honors. Nine student-athletes were named to IPFW’s Top 50 Students. Additionally, three teams (men’s basketball, women’s golf and men’s volleyball) picked up NCAA APR Public Recognition Awards for their work in the classroom.

Fort Wayne joins the growing Under Armour roster of NCAA partners that includes the University of Wisconsin, University of Notre Dame, Naval Academy Athletic Association, University of Maryland, Texas Tech University, Northwestern University, University of Cincinnati, Boston College, University of Utah, University of South Carolina and Auburn University.