Fort Wayne Mastodons to play at Kentucky

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -– The Fort Wayne men’s basketball team will travel to Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky to take on the Kentucky Wildcats on November 22, 2017. The contest will be part of the Adolph Rupp Classic.

It will be Fort Wayne’s first ever contest at Kentucky. The Mastodons have previously played at Southeastern Conference members Auburn (2012) and Arkansas (2016).

When the ‘Dons take to the court against Kentucky it will be exactly one year to the date of Fort Wayne’s victory over Indiana in 2016.

The entire 2017-18 schedule will be released once it is finalized.