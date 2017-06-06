Council votes against ordinance to allow urban chickens

Related Coverage Proposal for chickens in Fort Wayne sees some resistance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) Council voted against an ordinance that would allow residents to own and keep urban chickens.

Councilman Jason Arp says he modeled the ordinance after Valparaiso’s regulations, which limit the number of chickens being kept. Arp said his ordinance has restrictions including a ban on roosters. Neighborhood association restrictions would apply.

The Journal Gazette reported four City Council members were leaning to vote against the measure, but the final vote was 7-2. Councilman Arp and Councilman Paul Ensley were the only two councilors in favor of the ordinance.