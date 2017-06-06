Chinese restaurant with history of violations calls it quits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hunan Express on Coldwater Road is closed, according to the latest health department inspection reports. The restaurant, which was House of Hunan before it was shut down for cockroaches in 2015, repeatedly had health code violations.

In a 2015 investigation, 15 Finds Out discovered House of Hunan stood out as a habitual violator. It was then shut down by the health department in August 2016 after a complaint of cockroaches being found in the food. The restaurant went through a renovation and reopened under the name Hunan Express in January 2017. It’s first routine inspection under the new name was in March and the inspector cited the restaurant for 22 violations.

When the inspector came for a follow-up inspection on May 24, the restaurant was closed. The owner told the inspector that his cook quit. He also said business was slow after he reopened and he wanted to sell the restaurant.

Here is the health department’s report:

Inspection Comments The purpose of this inspection is to document an attempted follow-up inspection at this establishment on 05-24-17 at 11:00am. Upon arrival at establishment inspector observed signs on both entry doors stating that the establishment is closed. Inspector went to back of establishment and observed back exterior door to be open. Inspectors entered establishment and spoke with the owner at the time of inspection. Owner stated that his main cook quit and now he has no one to prepare food in the kitchen. Owner stated that business has been slow since the reopening and that he would like to sell the business. Owner stated that his home has already sold and he plans to move out of the county. Owner stated that at this point in time, he plans to stay closed until further notice. Owner stated that he will contact the Department of Health with any changes or updates on the establishment’s status. The follow-up process will cease unless the establishment chooses to re-open at a later date.